Last year, Brendon Gibbens dropped one of the best web edits of the year, “Homebody,” which showcased Gibbens’ seamless air-game in a multitude of conditions. The edit earned a Men’s Best Performance nomination at the 2018 SURFER Awards as well. Since then, Gibbens has been collecting footage for his new sponsor, Banks Journal, for a forthcoming short that will undoubtedly be a showstopper. But before we feast our eyes on that project, Beeg and Banks released this short edit of the South African ripper navigating some Aussie tubes and ramps with his trademark progressive style.

The latest high-performance offering from the South African maestro

