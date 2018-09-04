According to master lensman Jeff Divine, there’s a lot to juggle when shooting from the water at Sunset Beach. Keeping one eye fixated through a manually-focused lens on a surfer navigating a chunky North Shore wall while the other eye scans the horizon for notoriously shifty and powerful clean-up sets outside is a balancing act that, according to Divine, makes the task both terrifying and fun.

In the latest “Behind the Photo,” Divine explains that, through a knowledge of each surfer’s various approach to Sunset and his multitasking skills, he was able to create the above image of Marty Thomas’ beautiful drawn-out bottom turn at the famed North Shore point.