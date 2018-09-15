"I was absolutely blown away by seeing what this young girl could do on waves"

Carissa Moore is gifted both in style and technicality on a surfboard, and was even from a young age, and photographer Jason Kenworthy’s 2007 photo of her above is proof. Kenworthy explains how witnessing Moore surf on her first boat trip, even as a 15-year-old, totally changed his view on women’s surfing. Prior to seeing Moore surf, Kenworthy had no idea of the progression in women’s surfing that was underway but knew immediately the role and influence Moore’s talent would play in it after.

Not only did Moore’s prodigious talent spark a fire for Kenworthy to focus on documenting women’s surfing, but it also continues to inspire women surfers around the world. Kenworthy’s own daughter Bella is a prime example, and the photo of her mercilessly displacing a wave’s lip represents Moore’s continued progressive influence.