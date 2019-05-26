By now photographer Steve Sherman needs no introduction. He’s documented World Championship Tour life for nearly 30 years. A close friend of filmmaker Taylor Steele, Sherman captured the good, the bad and the completely candid moments involving the crew of surfers that would become known as the Momentum Generation.

Last year around the release of the HBO documentary about Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Ross Williams and the rest of the Momentum Generation crew, we published a profile on Sherman alongside some of his famous images. Shortly after, we brought Steve Sherman into the studio to rummage through his archives and give us the breakdown of his favorite photos of the generation-defining group of surfers. This first episode features behind-the-scenes stories about Rob Machado, Pat O’Connell, Taylor Knox, Kelly Slater, Kalani Robb and Ross Williams.

