Yes, More Cloudbreak Footage

You may need to take some Dramamine before you watch this edit because the gentle sway of the panga during the pounding swell will make you feel like you’re right in the channel at Cloudbreak. You’ve seen the standalone clips of Makua Rothman’s foamball el rollo wipeout and Ramon Navarro’s tow bomb–and you’ll see them again in the edit above, along with never before seen footage of brave paddlers and perfect, humungous empty reelers. Thanks to filmer and editor Taylor Curran, said viral clips now have a home in the nice edit above. Hopefully you’ve got good sea legs.