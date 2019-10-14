Sure, the terms “best ever” and “as good as it gets” are thrown around loosely on the east coast during hurricane season. In this case, well, the hyperboles might be warranted.

Last week, for two days straight, legit 6- to 8-foot A-frame teepees broke and spit all along the coast of Long Island. Beachbreaks on the east coast are finicky, and it’s rare for them to fire for more than a few hours, much less two full days. So rare, a swell like this hasn’t happened in at least a decade.

Ben Gravy, YouTube vlogger extraordinaire, was on hand to document the day(s) in this 17-minute piece, in which he gets barreled off his head alongside Stack, Dunphy, Sam Hammer, Mike Gleason and more lucky souls that happened to be on hand.