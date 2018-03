In celebration of the release of his award-winning ode to surfing in freezing-cold waves,”The Seawolf,” director Ben Gulliver has released ten minutes of footage that didn’t make the final cut called “The B Wolf.” Don’t be fooled by the title though-”The B Wolf” stands on its own. The edit features surfing by Chippa Wilson, Pete Devries, Noah Cohen and Noah Wegrich, but the real stars are the beautiful, remote and icy locations they surf.

Watch the full-length “The Seawolf” here.