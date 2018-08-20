“SURFACE,” a ROAM Original, is the story of how award-winning photographer Ben Thouard discovered a new perspective on how to view our world--underwater through the back of a breaking wave.

Thouard’s love of the ocean brought him to the small village of Teahupoo, Tahiti. The crystal clear waters of the island inspired his creative vision and the desire to do something original with water photography took hold.

After 15 years of trial and error, failure and success, he persevered to discover his own signature photographic style–seen in his stunning new book, “SURFACE.” He hopes this new vision of our oceans, in their most pristine form, will inspire the protection of them. "Through this work, I hope people can realize that we need to take care of our garbage and recycle all of the plastic," Thouard says. Learn more about “SURFACE” here.

Thouard’s underwater photography is featured on the cover of the new SURFER Magazine, issue 59.5, on newsstands now. The issue also features a gallery of Thouard’s work.