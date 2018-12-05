Ben Weiland has spent ten years hunting surf in Arctic waters, his new film takes you along for the ride

Ben Weiland isn’t your typical surfer. While most wave-seekers salivate over the idea of traveling to tropical reefs in equatorial climates, Weiland found his passion in hunting a different kind of surf. For the past 10 years, Weiland has scoured obscure coastlines at extreme latitudes searching for waves in some of the coldest, most inhospitable places imaginable. In the process, he’s uncovered new waves and redefined surf exploration.

SURFER’s new 45-minute full-length film, “Coldwater Journal,” documents Weiland’s journey with fellow fringe wave connoisseurs Alex Gray, Dane Gudauskas, Timmy Reyes, Sam Hammer, Cyrus Sutton, Keith Malloy and more as they chase swells to the furthest-flung destinations and face the kinds of challenges most surfers could never conceive. From the bear-infested shores of Russia, to the storm-ravaged coasts of the Aleutian Islands, “Coldwater Journal” chronicles a different kind of surf travel, and celebrates the spirit of true explorers.

