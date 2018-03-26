Sancho Scores in Africa

French charger Benjamin “Sancho” Sanchis has surfed some of the biggest waves on record, literally. Like most of us mere mortal surfers, even the hardest charging hellmen will go on a quick strike mission in search of fun waves every once in a while. Why? Probably to recalibrate, shed the flotation vest and to convince themselves surfing is still enjoyable after getting churned under water during a XXL hold-down. Watch Sancho score a fun right point in “24 Hours in Africa,” filmed and edited by Alex Lesbats.