Cloudbreak is an absolute force of nature, and if you need any evidence, just watch the wave at the 0:17 mark and see if you can’t feel your hair blown back through your computer screen by that cloud of spit. When Benji Brand, Josh Moniz and filmmaker Cole Yamane spotted a pulsing swell headed to Fiji, the crew didn’t hesitate to pull the trigger on a week-long strike mission–and boy did they score. Both Brand and Moniz put on a barrel-threading clinic in the intimidating left-handers at Cloudbreak, proving why, exactly, Fiji still holds a very-worthy place in the pantheon of iconic surf breaks.

Tubes, turns and clouds of spit on a paradisal plane

