SURFER Magazine is pleased to announce that Berdels of Santa Cruz has officially secured a spot in the Oakley Surf Shop Challenge National Championship event at Playa Colorado in Nicaragua.

Conditions couldn't have been better for the Oakley Surf Shop Challenge Northwest regional qualifier with calm winds and an easing SSW swell producing consistent 4-6ft+ waves at Pleasure Point in Santa Cruz, CA. With great waves forecasted for the duration of the event, contest director Darren Brilhart modified the preliminary heat format and allowed all ten competing teams to surf twice as they searched for a score to make the final cut.

Five teams took to the water for the final heat and within five seconds Berdels team rider Cole Sandman had secured a 7.83. Tagging in next from the Berdels squad was team rider Chad Underhill who whammied an 8.67 on his first wave doubling the score to a 17.34. Channel Islands Santa Barbara was closing in with solid scores from their first two surfers but once Berdels third surfer, Tyler Smith, locked an 8.77 the team was well on their way to their first win at a Surf Shop Challenge regional qualifier.

Clearly ecstatic about the win, Berdels team captain and shop founder Bubb Rader said "The finals was sort of like the moon landing, it's something that the whole world is digesting right now." Continuing on, he provided a highly entertaining wave-by-wave finals recap and then belted at the top of his lungs, "And now we're going to Nicaragua! YEAH!"























All Photos by Van Swae

Congratulations to Berdels team members Cole Sandman, Chad Underhill, Tyler Smith, and Bubb Rader on taking the Northwest win and securing highest heat total of 2018 with a 37.81 in the final.

Up next is the West regional qualifier at 54th or 56th Street in Newport, CA in Santa Cruz, CA. An official call has yet to be made for competition during the June 7-8 waiting period.

Here is the full #SURFSHOPCHALLENGE 2018 schedule & waiting period:

2018 Oakley Surf Shop Challenge Schedule

May 16 - Southeast - New Smyrna Beach Inlet, New Smyrna Beach, FL WINNER: Sunrise Surf Shop

- New Smyrna Beach Inlet, New Smyrna Beach, FL May 22 - Southwest - Seaside Reef, Cardiff, CA WINNER: Surf Ride Oceanside

- Seaside Reef, Cardiff, CA May 24 - Northwest - Pleasure Point, Santa Cruz, CA WINNER: Berdels

- Pleasure Point, Santa Cruz, CA June 7/8 - West - 54 th or 56 th Street, Newport Beach, CA

- 54 or 56 Street, Newport Beach, CA July 12/13 - Hawaii - Ala Moana Bowls, South Shore, HI

- Ala Moana Bowls, South Shore, HI August 14/15 - Mid-Atlantic - Outer Banks, Nags Head, NC

- Outer Banks, Nags Head, NC October 22-26 - National Championship - Playa Colorado, Rivas, Nicaragua

For the full results and round totals, click here.

The unique event series, which has been running since the 1980s, puts four-man surf shop teams (two sponsored surfers and two shop employees) against each other. The winning team from each of the six regional qualifiers will win an all-expense-paid trip to compete in the National Championship at Playa Colorado in Rivas, Nicaragua for a chance to win a cash prize package and the ultimate title of America's Most Core Surf Shop.