The Quiksilver Pro France always serves up some of the Tour’s most memorable performances. From Andy Irons beating Bruce Irons in the final in 8- to- 10 foot surf on the way-outside sandbar in 2004, to Kelly Slater taking down Dane Reynolds in pumping La Graviere shorebreak in 2012, many of the ‘CT’s most exciting showdowns have transpired along the coast of France.

With the waiting period for the 2019 Quik Pro starting today, we got to thinking: What are the best waves we’ve ever seen in France? How good can it actually get?

While there have been countless “best-ever” sandbars in France and enough hyperbole from epic sessions in the country to last for days, back in 2010, while filming for Joe G’s “Year Zero,” the Hobgoods, Taj Burrow, Yadin Nicol and Dion Agius stumbled into a wild, below-sea-level sandbar the likes of which haven’t been seen (at least on film) in the decade since.

While the entire movie is worth revisiting, skip ahead to the 27:50 mark to see what we’re talking about. And with plenty of swell on tap for the next two weeks, the Quik Pro France should provide a few more magical moments. TBD if any of them will turn out as memorable as this.