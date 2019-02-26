It’s hard not to imagine all of the could-of, should-of situations had the swell and winds pulled a different direction just a hair during the lifespan of Cyclone Oma. It’s true that Oma’s stellar moments were far and few between, with most of the pulsing swell producing fumbles, burns and even a rare knuckle sandwich, which caught the eye of the local news. But there’s also no denying that there were some jaw-dropping tubes ridden over the past week. After four days of 4 A.M. wake-ups and late night edits, Billy Lee-Pope compiled his best six minutes of footage for this latest Amp Sessions. Enjoy.
The Best Surfing from Cyclone Oma
Six minutes of the best-surfed waves from Cyclone Oma featuring Parko, Freestone, Fanning and more