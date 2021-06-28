This Just Might be the Best Surf Film of 2021 So Far

2021 is only halfway through, but I think it’s safe to say we’ve just watched the most entertaining surf film of the year. “Surfing”, the new 27-minute highlight reel above, filmed and edited by Dan Scott, features an all-women cast of uber-stylish rippers, a make-you-want-to-dance soundtrack (including Missy Elliot’s “Work It”) and perfect, flawless waves. Steph Gilmore, Tyler Wright, Nikki Van Dijk, Macy Callaghan and Dimity Stoyle make this film an absolute must-watch–and quite possibly the best women’s surf film of all time. Do yourself a huge favor and hit play above.