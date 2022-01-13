Yesterday during Day 3 of the Da Hui Backdoor Shootout, the WSL’s Women’s Team–comprised of Bethany Hamilton, Moana Wong Jones, Keala Kennelly and Bianca Valenti–paddled out for their heat in absolutely macking conditions and put on a performance that prompted many stunned emoji faces on social media. Hamilton–who needs no introduction–packed a tube so wide (see below from Surfine) you could fit a truck through it.

Not one to be outdone, Moana Jones Wong also threaded a vehicle-sized tube, resulting in a clean ride and a beautiful sequence shot captured by SF-based photographer Sachi Cunningham, seen below.

Hit play above to watch the full recap of Day 3 competition and be sure to keep an eye out for the next call of the Da Hui Backdoor Shootout. There’s plenty of swell on the way.