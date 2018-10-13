Remember Russell Bierke’s mini-profile film last year titled “Bezerke“? You know, the one featuring the fearless young slab hunter charging all sorts of bottomless pits? Anyways, the director of that film, Andrew Kaineder, is back at it again with another cinematic work of beauty, “Beyond the Noise.” This time around he’s created a feature film-length movie starring stylish logger Harrison Roach and Noah Lane. According to the London Surf Festival‘s website, the film is an “ode to an Irish Winter, when snow dusted the high grounds and low edges and deep depressions spiraled in the raging North Atlantic.” The film looks beautiful and moody as hell and will likely feature some jaw-droppingly smooth lines drawn by the duo.