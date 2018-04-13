Ocean Beach, SF resident Ian “Big Dog” Glover is an example of a person who has found their calling in life and is fulfilling it. The grins on his Big Dog Surf Camp students’ faces as he satirically lectures them about reading their “surfing textbooks” and “maybe getting to surf” is proof of that.

From a young age Glover was taught to give a little bit of whatever he had to someone in need. It was a hard lesson for him to learn at first but ultimately shaped how he lives his life today. Follow Glover as he shares his relationship with the ocean, enthusiasm for teaching people to surf and a service project with craftsman Jay Nelson and artist Ian Ross in “Glory Ride,” by Perry Gershkow.