The beaches in France are usually packed in the summer, but not because of the surf. Normally pumping during the fall and winter, the coastlines of Biarritz and Hossegor are more mellow during the hotter months. But just a few days ago, Hossegor uncharacteristically came to life and served up hollow, sand-bottomed drainers for the locals. Jeremy Flores and few friends were the stars of French show, of course, so click play to see their mid-summer performances.

Big French Tubes in a Oui Little Edit

