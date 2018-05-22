Slowdance with Nazaré

Get hypnotized by the XXL monster's most drastic permutations

The XXL wave anomaly in Portugal at Nazaré has many big, fat and ugly faces, and in web edits, they’re often showcased to churning nü-metal with an energy drink screen stamp in the bottom corner of the screen.

Not in “Empties.”

Despite Nazaré’s nightmare-inducing surf, filmmaker Nuno Dias has cast the monster in a tranquil and hypnotic light. Dias has been embedded at Nazaré for the last two winters documenting the big wave scene while slowly compiling the reel of hellman-less waves seen above. Beautifully scored by Luís Medeiros, Nazaré fist fights the ocean’s sandy bottom to an arpeggiated synth for a nine-minute meditation.

