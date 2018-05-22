The XXL wave anomaly in Portugal at Nazaré has many big, fat and ugly faces, and in web edits, they’re often showcased to churning nü-metal with an energy drink screen stamp in the bottom corner of the screen.

Not in “Empties.”

Despite Nazaré’s nightmare-inducing surf, filmmaker Nuno Dias has cast the monster in a tranquil and hypnotic light. Dias has been embedded at Nazaré for the last two winters documenting the big wave scene while slowly compiling the reel of hellman-less waves seen above. Beautifully scored by Luís Medeiros, Nazaré fist fights the ocean’s sandy bottom to an arpeggiated synth for a nine-minute meditation.