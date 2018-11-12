“I don’t really feel intimidated by the older guys,” Big Wave Tour rookie Russell Bierke says about the 23 fellow hellmen he’ll compete with at each 2018/19 season stop. By his hard-charging of Australia’s craziest slabs over the years, and the bombs he paddles into in the short above, Bierke doesn’t seem to be shook by the most menacing waves on Earth either. Those two attributes will definitely cause the Big Wave Tour dark horse to do some damage this year.

Bierke has since tow-surfed Nazaré, watch him attempt to outrace race an avalanche of a wave last week here.