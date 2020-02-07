You could probably count on one hand the number of board brands that have been in existence for 60-plus years — and one of those fingers would represent none other than Bing Surfboards, which was first started back in 1959 by the now 83-year-old legend, Bing Copeland. The story of how Bing went on to became a shaping powerhouse in the early ’60s is outlined beautifully in a new three-part documentary, “Think Bing”, directed by former SURFER video editor Bryce Lowe-White.

Drawing on interviews with Bing, Greg Noll, Dick Brewer, Mike Eaton, The Campbell brothers and more, the docuseries tells the story of one the world’s most iconic board brands, from its inception in Hermosa Beach to the continuation of its legacy today under the talented leadership of shaper Matt Calvani. Each episode thumbs through the pages of surf history and shares tidbits of Bing’s past (like how he once used a cheese grater to shape a styrofoam surfboard while sailing around the world) and also sheds light on the brand’s current roster of talented (and uber-stylish) team riders. Click play above to watch part 1 of the series and scroll below to catch parts 2 and 3.