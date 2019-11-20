Laurie Towner is a busy man. He’s got a full-time job swinging hammers, a family, and all the responsibilities that come with, you know, life. And like most surfers, when Towner takes a few days off from the daily grind, he spends them on the road, hunting down perfect waves. But Towner’s idea of a “perfect” wave is much more unhinged than yours or mine. In his new (must-watch) edit above, the hard-charging working-class hellman spends his hard-earned holiday cruising around remote Australian coastlines, backdooring hollow caverns that many would shy away from.

Press play and watch Loz score tube after draining tube in “The Simple Things”, filmed by Nathan Henshaw and Ishka Folkwell.