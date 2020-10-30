The first time you watch the clip, it seems like your eyes deceive you. A white trail is streaking across a massive wall of water, but there’s no surfer to be seen. Watch it again, and again, and again––same result. The streak is Lucas Chumbo and the wave is one that Chumbo would later claim as the “bomb of my life.”
Yep, that XXL swell at Nazaré is living up to expectations. Hurricane Epsilon sent liquid skyscrapers barreling towards Portugal this week, and it’s being described as one of the biggest swells in years. In addition to Chumbo, this week’s XXL chasers included Kai Lenny, Nic von Rupp, Pedro Scooby, Justine Dupont, Andrew “Cotty” Cotton, Sebastian Steudtner and more.
To give you a sense of what’s going down in Portugal right now, we assembled a collection of the best clips from Instagram. Get ready for your jaw to hit the floor.
B O M B O F M Y L I F E 💣 #nazaré Obrigado equipe por esse dia que sem dúvidas vai ficar marcado na história de Nazaré ⚡️ @carlosburle @caiogebaravaz @alemaodemaresias @iancosenza @kai_lenny @gigantesdenazare @midesbouillons @pedroscooby @nazarewaterfun @italoferreira
Today's Swell 🌊 @sebastiansurfs
Que dia! Adrenalina e disposição nas alturas, condições desafiadoras e ondas gigantes. Os big riders deram show nesta quarta, com muita gente matando as saudades do surfe na praia do Norte. Qual seria seu top-3 entre estas ondas? 
🇬🇧 What a day! The session was packed with adrenaline and thrill from the big riders, some of them who surfed here for the first time in the season. Nothing but a spectacular show! 
1: @kai_lenny 2: @lucaschumbo 3: @nicvonrupp 4: @pedroscooby 5: @justinedupont33 6: @andrew_cotty 
📸: @helio_antonio
