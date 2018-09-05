Shane Borland, Noah and Nils Schweizer head south of the border to a fun little beachbreak in “Program 2.” This edit is the second preview/sample/tease from filmmaker Hunter Martinez’ full-length, “Lost in Thought,” reportedly dropping next year. If you’re not already curating a hyper-beatific playlist, loading your car with friends and boards and gunning it towards Mexico after watching the first couple minutes of the edit above, then revisit “Program 1” here.
Freewheelin’ in Mexico
The most upbeat surf edit you'll watch today
