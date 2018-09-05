Shane Borland, Noah and Nils Schweizer head south of the border to a fun little beachbreak in “Program 2.” This edit is the second preview/sample/tease from filmmaker Hunter Martinez’ full-length, “Lost in Thought,” reportedly dropping next year. If you’re not already curating a hyper-beatific playlist, loading your car with friends and boards and gunning it towards Mexico after watching the first couple minutes of the edit above, then revisit “Program 1” here.