The notoriously shallow, sharp, and mutant-like slabs of Western and Southern Austrailia are not for the faint of heart. Unless you are Kerby Brown. Brown’s latest edit, “Born Of Fire,” with award-winning cinematographer Rick Rifici capturing the chaos in stunning 4K, is an incredibly captivating look at some of Brown’s most insane rides. Each and every wave ridden has boils, folds, steps and size that would terrify even the most seasoned surfer straight to the core. Brown clearly has found a way to master that fear, using it to throw himself into the fray of chaos, no matter how dangerous. The opening quote in the film sums it up best: “The best thing you could do is master the chaos in you. You are not thrown into the fire, you are the fire.”