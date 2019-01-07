Fresh off a knee surgery and Brad Flora is already back at pulling into hurricane powered tubes and racing toward ramps at redline speeds. Flora managed to stack these clips in just a few sessions while bouncing around the East Coast and Indo after healing up. Is Flora’s new edit, “Natural Disaster,” a testament to the power of modern medicine or his surf and destroy approach? The edit instantly amps for a surf, so who really cares.

Power-chords and screaming courtesy of The Ramones.

For more board and bodily abuse from Flora, click here.