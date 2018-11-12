Maui boy Braiden Maither hits it at full speed in his ripping new clip dump

It’s that time of year when surfers sitting on a stack of clips start cleaning hard drives with new edits. Hit play above to watch Maui’s Braiden Maither boost off his Island’s infamous wind-ripped ramp, and other prog-surfing conducive locales, in his fast-paced new amp reel, “Hi Lights 17/18.”

A few months a ago Maither dropped, “Simplyput.” It’s a ripping edit where between Indo pits and ramps he explains everything that’s wrong with surfing as a whole right now, give it a re-watch here.