Braiden Maither satirically explains everything that's wrong with surfing in his new edit "Simplyput." He also does a lot of shredding too

What’s wrong with the surf world today? Maui ripper Braiden Maither will tell you in his edit above. “Too many wave pools,” Maither says. “I don’t want to catch diseases in those things, they’re not clean like the ocean, even though Bali’s pretty damn dirty too.” That’s just the first item on his satirical shit list of the contemporary surf-scape that is sure to put a grin on your face, and if it doesn’t, according to Maither’s warning that flashes on the screen before his derisive monologue at the 7:00 minute mark, “Your[sic] what’s wrong with surfing.”

Although in Maither’s opinion, there may be several scenes, trends and style faux pas wrong with the surf world right now, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with his surfing–the kid rips. The goofyfoot pulls-in, buries rail and punts with style in the edit above at the au naturale waves around his home and “pretty damn dirty” Bali.