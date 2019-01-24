While the North Shore has been pumping with a solid string of westerly swells this winter, Maui’s experienced somewhat of a lackluster season due to swell blockage. That hasn’t stopped local ripper Braiden Maither, a disciple of the Island’s deep tubes, big airs and hard-charging spirit, from stringing together a solid edit at home. “Torqued” is a clip-stack from sessions when the surf kicked-up over the last two months.

“I was diagnosed with Ankylosing Spondylitis a few years back, which is an arthritis in the spine,” Maither said. “So the title of the edit refers to how my body feels after most swells and sessions.”

If anything’s worth torquing your spine over, it’s windswept ramps, tubes and a Pe’ahi session. Hit play to watch Maither trade pain for pleasure.