Pipeline has been absolutely firing all month long. And in “Handodat,” Benji Brand, Josh Moniz and 2019 ‘CT rookie Seth Moniz don’t hesitate to slot themselves directly in the maw of the North Shore’s premier point-and-shooter. There are some smooth roll-ins, under-the-lip free falls and violent spit in the 10 minutes of near perfect Pipeline above. All masterfully ridden by the trio and friends.

Brace yourself for more Pipeline–the Volcom Pipe Pro is in its waiting period and the forecast is looking good.

Edit by Cole Yamane.