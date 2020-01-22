Last year in between ‘CT heats, Brazilian aerial maestro Yago Dora kept busy. Outside the jersey, the goofy-footed stylemaster worked on stacking clips all around the world, the result of which you can watch in his radical new cut above titled “B-Side”. If you’d like to spend the next 10 minutes watching some A-grade tube-riding and corked-out stratospheric punts, do yourself a favor and hit play.