Break Out the Booties: Alaska Still Has Untapped Coastline

Booties, a hood and gloves aren’t enough for most surfers to head north to Alaska in search for waves. You’ve gotta have thick skin, patience and super low expectations in case the weather doesn’t cooperate. But when everything aligns for game cold-water adventurers, the reward–in the form of fun, uncrowded waves–is worth the ups ad downs. Brett Barley, Noah Wegrich and Timmy Reyes explored the Last Frontier for the most recent episode of “Strike Missions”, and although they battled frigid temps, sweeping currents, and their fair share of small days, the O’Neill trio ultimately found what they were looking for. Check it out above.