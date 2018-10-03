South African Brendon Gibbens’ new edit, “Homebody,” is ten minutes of quality surf cinema. If Joel Parkinson had an air game, he’d probably look a lot like Gibbens.

Each punt, whether straight, reverse or oop, is seamless – a gravity-exempt interpretation of Parko’s smooth style. He’s like a silky cat flying through the air, and you know cats – they always land on their feet.

Gibbens is the type of surfer whose barrels seem just a little bit longer than the standard and whose airs seem to have that extra hang-time. Maybe it’s an inherent trompe-l’oiel quality in his style or maybe it’s his approach to push for more, even at the cost of torn ligaments-which Gibbens has repeatedly suffered from. Whatever it is, it’s blatantly present in his new edit above. Hit play and observe for yourself.

SURFER wishes Gibbens a full and speedy recovery from his knee injury suffered at the Waco pool recently. Hopefully he’ll be racing towards lips with abandon soon for another artfully edited and hammer heavy clip-dump next year too.

Edited by Blake Myers.

Produced by Beren Hall.