There aren’t many uncrowded points that exist on Australia’s east coast. But during Cylcone Uesi in early February, tube hound Brent Dorrington was somehow able to find one. When the majority of Oz was battling it out at Kirra, Dorrington snuck away up (or maybe it was down?) the coast from everyone, where he scored a point with such ruler-edged perfection it looks nearly identical to Slater’s wave pool in Lemoore. In fact, if you didn’t know better, you’d think this sandbank is the blueprint from which Slater’s pool was created. Click play to watch Dorrington get hundreds of thousands of dollars of wave pool tube time, except for free, and in the ocean.