Brett Barley & Below Freezing Tubes

“Dual Perspectives | Brett Barley & Below Freezing Barrels” is a succinct title for Barley’s new ten-minute tubefest. The first half of the edit is shore-shot footage set to punk, à la “Momentum.” The second half is slo-mo, all first-person tube-shooter view tracked to ambient arpeggiating synthesizers. Literally, a dual perspective of dredging, sucked-out, left-hand tubes.

There’s snow on the North Carolina beaches, hence the “–Below Freezing–” part of the title, but Gnarly Brett Barley isn’t bothered by temperature, especially when there are barrels to be had, below freezing or not. Be open-minded and check out both perspectives in Barley’s new edit.