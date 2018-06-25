Can you put a price on the best wave of your life?

Surf travel ain’t cheap, especially with the ephemeral nature of swells. This is exactly why Brett Barley winced at impulsively dropping $3,000 dollars on a ticket to Namibia when a promising forecast appeared on the radar. But after Barley and friend Oliver Kurtz ended up scoring the best waves of their lives, and what many believe are some of the best waves the ocean has ever produced, the hefty price tag didn’t seem to sting so much.

Kurtz’s best wave of his life was a long, sub-sea-level drainer with a lip thick enough to block out the unrelenting Namibian sun. $3k well spent. Barley broke his personal record for barrel time with a 20-second shacking. He may have questioned the incredibly expensive ticket while booking, but he was definitely happy with his purchase as he got spat out of the longest tube he’d ever been in.

But it wasn’t all dreamy, hyper-long tubes. The mile-long reelers, which you’ll see in the edit above, were hard to paddle into and the sucked-out drop wasn’t a walk in the park either. Along with the surreal first-person tube shooter clips, Barley’s edit is a realistic look at what surfing the dreamy wave is like.