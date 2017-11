Brodi Sale was born in 2003. Two thousand and three. For only being 14 years old, the grommet has developed quite the resume. He’s won two National Titles, charged Jaws at 13, and already has a well-worn passport. The kid also trains under the wise tutelage of Shane Dorian on the Big Island, which means he’s learning from one of the best rippers/chargers/bow-hunters around.