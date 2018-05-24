"Even though he was world champ, a lot of times he was miserable. It's lonely at the top and for my brother it was really lonely"

In making “Andy Irons: Kissed by God,” the directors Steve and Todd Jones accumulated hours of emotional footage of Andy’s family members, friends and competitors speaking frankly about the impact Andy made on their lives. Andy's brother Bruce, his wife Lyndie, Joel Parkinson, Nathan Fletcher, Sunny Garcia, Kelly Slater and more, sat down for the camera and let the stories and tears flow.

After whittling down lots of that footage for the documentary, the directors realized they still had plenty of interview gems left over.

Every Tuesday and Thursday SURFER will be featuring these gems and outtakes in celebration of the film. They touch on the complexities of bipolar disorder, addiction and his incredible surfing talent, all told by those who laughed and cried along with him.

In the outtake above, Bruce Irons opens up about the dark side of success that plagued his brother and how winning was also one of Andy’s addictions.