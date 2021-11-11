"Cadavre Exquis" is an Epic Short Directed and Edited by the Talented Lee-Ann Curren

“Cadavre Exquis” is a French term that translates to “Exquisite Corpse”–an artistic method in which a collection of words or images is assembled by collaborators who each add to a piece of work in sequence. The catch is they can only see the end of what the previous person contributed before making their section. Artist, ripper and offspring of the ultimate style master Lee-Ann Curren recently took on the above project in the form of a surf film with her fellow female Vans team riders. Over the course of the past two years, Curren, Margaux Arramont-Tucoo, Ainara Aymat, Leila Hurst, Lola Mignot, Pua Desoto, Karina Rozunko, Bella Kenworthy, Hanna Scott, Holly Wawn and Chelsea Woody have been amassing footage to contribute to what you can now watch above. Starting with a beautiful opener featuring Arramont-Tucoo, “Cadavre Exquis” flows seamlessly between each surfer’s section to create a creative, cohesive short that celebrates each woman’s style and grace in their own way.