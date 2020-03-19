The boy from South Carolina is all grown up. These days, Cam Richards’ surfing is Championship Tour worthy. Skeptical? Watch this 8-minute short from his last 12 or so months. It all started at the end of 2018, when Richards scratched into one of the best waves of the year at Pipe, a two section screamer that served as a springboard for the best year of his young career. From there Richards went on a tear: bagging clips in Indonesia, Panama, California, Europe and Tahiti, before heading back to Hawaii. Once back on Oahu, during the first real west swell of the 2019/2020 winter, Richards picked up right where he left off by scoring an early-season bomb at Pipe that will go down as one of the best waves ridden this entire winter [see 7:25]. And that’s not to mention all of the ‘QS trips he did in between.

At just over 8-minutes, and in collaboration with the very talented filmer/editor Layne Stratton, “For What It’s Worth” is already one of the best web edits of the year, and likely still will be in 9 months. Hopefully, at that time, Richards will also be in ‘CT contention again, assuming the 2020 tour begins soon enough. Because like we said: His surfing is worth it.