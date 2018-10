Illustrated by filmmaker Masanobu Hiraoka and scored by Steph Gilmore and Aska Matsumiya, this Roxy cartoon is about the coolest animated surf vid we’ve seen in awhile. Steph’s fluid, elegant surfing lends itself pretty well to animation. Her style is so apparent, you’d know it was her even if we didn’t mention it here. Just press play and be amazed.

