The two aerialists go ham near home

Filmmaker Hunter Martinez continues to tease the 2019 release of his full-length surf flick, “Lost in Thought,” with yet another solid short. Watch high-flying duo Nate Tyler and Noah “Waggy” Wegrich boost up and down the idyllic Central California coast above in “Program 3.”

Check out Martinez’ previous “Lost in Thought” shorts, Program 1 and Program 2, here.