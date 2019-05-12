Surfboards invoke happiness–this is a known fact that doesn’t need a double-blind, peer-reviewed scientific study to prove. And by the way Channel Islands’ latest hi-fi thruster model, the “Happy,” looks to be resonating with he team, this unwritten law of psychology seems to hold up just fine.

Hit play to watch the CI team put Britt Merrick’s latest iteration of the shredstick to work in hollow points, California wedges and Hawaiian proving grounds. If the surfing doesn’t put a smile on your face, then the soundtrack—Martha and the Muffins’ new wave jam, “Echo Beach”—certainly will.

Britt breaks down the Happy’s details below. For more details, click here.