When it comes to grovelers, Channel Islands Surfboards has a diverse array of small-wave scalpels to choose from. Check out a quintet of CI’s finest put three of their latest head-high and under tools, the Neck Beard 2, CI Fish and Rocket wide, to use in the fist-pumping edit above.

Featuring the small-wave surgery work of Wade Goodall, Reef Heazlewood, Soli Bailey, Kai Otton & Connor O'Leary.

From Channel Islands:

Neck Beard 2: The brainchild of Dane Reynolds, the Neck Beard 2 is a crisp turning, high-performance board that features a single concave and moderate rocker profile well suited for tight, quick arcs but also lends itself to approach air sections with ease—and its wider tail makes for easier landings.

CI Fish: Our Next Gen "fish" shape is geared for cruisey, longer lines but because of its thinned-out updates from earlier classic fish designs it provides added performance characteristics that can energize your average grovel sesh one day then have you screaming down-the-line on clean, head high points the next.

Rocket Wide: This may be the most versatile of the three. The Rocket Wide has everything you love in a good performance board’s tail surfing characteristics but seamlessly employs the paddle power and lower entry rocker of a classic groveler. This single-to-double concave design can be enjoyed as a three-fin, four-fin and two-plus-one, helping surfers easily adapt to the changing conditions.

For more info, click here.

Edit by Fun Boys.