Chapter 11’s "Shit Waves Vol. 3" Should Be Called "Kinda-Fun-Looking Waves Vol. 3"

While the title of this edit may be called “Shit Waves Vol. 3”, for those of us dealing with a run of gutless ankle slappers, the waves within the new Chapter 11 TV drop look rather appealing. But Dane Reynolds and co. have that effect on onlookers–wave-starved or not. Over the course of a few average days around their home coast, Reynolds, Eithan Osbourne, Mikey Mccabe, Jake Kelly, Micky Clarke and more go ham on not-always-stellar-but-still-incredibly-fun-looking waves that we’d take any day. Click in and enjoy.