I'm gonna keep this brief and just say that Mason Ho's new edit, which you can obviously view above, is filled with everything you'd want in a surf clip from the loveable Hawaiian: lots of stylish tube-riding and far too many close encounters with protruding rock faces (how he doesn’t constantly crack his dome is beyond me). It's also worth noting that the board Mason is riding whilst getting incredibly coned is none other than …Lost’s new surfboard model, the Evil Twin, first ridden as a twin fin, then as a 2 + 1. Enjoy.

Surfing's favorite character tests out the new ...Lost Evil Twin surfboard whilst doing a sketchy reef dance

