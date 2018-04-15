Chippa and Beegs Drive a Mercedes Through France

In the most elegant surf clip you’ll watch today, Chippa Wilson and Brendan Gibbens joyride through a French forest in an old Mercedes. Beyond the trees they find a beach break that is heavily conducive to their aerial antics. Wilson spins dizzying reverses over a ghostly theremin and later Gibbens wafts to a trumpet solo. “Through the Pines,” from Wasted Talent, will make you want to pack a half-century old luxury sedan with some boards and drive off into the sunset towards a peaky beach break.