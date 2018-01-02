Chippa Wilson and Pete Devries in “The B Wolf”

A b-sides edit to the highly anticipated film, "The Seawolf"

By

Filmmaker Ben Gulliver has started to release bits and pieces from his highly anticipated film, “The Seawolf.”  Last week we dropped a 15-minute, behind-the-scenes montage of Pete Devries and friends on a recon mission throughout the north-western corridor of Canada. While Gulliver has told us the A-grades remain under wraps, the edit gave us great insight into the spirit of their full-length film. Now Gulliver has released the B-sides from Chippa Wilson’s and Devries’ Canadian strike. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Gulliver and co. continue to tease the A-grade filet dubbed “The Wolf.”