Chippa Wilson and Pete Devries in “The B Wolf”

Filmmaker Ben Gulliver has started to release bits and pieces from his highly anticipated film, “The Seawolf.” Last week we dropped a 15-minute, behind-the-scenes montage of Pete Devries and friends on a recon mission throughout the north-western corridor of Canada. While Gulliver has told us the A-grades remain under wraps, the edit gave us great insight into the spirit of their full-length film. Now Gulliver has released the B-sides from Chippa Wilson’s and Devries’ Canadian strike. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Gulliver and co. continue to tease the A-grade filet dubbed “The Wolf.”

