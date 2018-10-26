Chippa Wilson just released ten minutes of some of the most radical surfing you’ve likely seen all year. The entire thing was filmed during a few trips to Indo, which is mind-blowing if you count the number of stratosphere-reaching straight airs the dude lands. Chippa’s always been on the forefront of aerial progression-but there’s something about the edit above that will make your jaw drop to the ground. Every maneuver seems so clean, precise and executed at a speed that will make you dizzy. Press play and enjoy. And if you’ve watched it already, just press play again.