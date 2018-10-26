Chippa Wilson just released ten minutes of some of the most radical surfing you’ve likely seen all year. The entire thing was filmed during a few trips to Indo, which is mind-blowing if you count the number of stratosphere-reaching straight airs the dude lands. Chippa’s always been on the forefront of aerial progression-but there’s something about the edit above that will make your jaw drop to the ground. Every maneuver seems so clean, precise and executed at a speed that will make you dizzy. Press play and enjoy. And if you’ve watched it already, just press play again.
Watch Chippa Wilson’s New Edit Right Now
Chippa Wilson's "Video No.4" is one of the best short edits of the year
Comments